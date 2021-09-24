3 million Boppy loungers recalled over infant death reports

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that the Boppy Company has recalled over 3 million newborn loungers after receiving eight reports of infant deaths.

The models include the Bobby Original Lounger, Bobby Preferred Newborn Lounger, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.

Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing or if they roll off the lounger onto an external surface such as an adult pillow or soft bedding.

The CPSC is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact the Boppy Company at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go to boppy.com and click recall & safety alert” for more information.