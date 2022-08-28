INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Check your pantries: Animal cookies sold at Target are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Company, Inc. is recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The cookies, seen below, are white, covered in sprinkles and sold in a bear-shaped plastic jug at Target stores.

The recall was ordered after a piece of metal wire was found inside “a portion of the cookies,” which could cause injury to people’s mouths or gastrointestinal systems if ingested, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide. The affected cookies weren’t sent to any other distributors, the FDA said.

(Photo: FDA)

The recall affects only the following best-by date, lot numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the container’s product label, below the nutritional panel:

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

Anyone with the recalled animal cookies should stop eating them and return them to Target for a full refund, the FDA said. Anyone with questions can call D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988.