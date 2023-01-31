WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Edgewell Personal Care is expanding its recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 due to the presence of benzene.

One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022.

A review found that some product samples contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can potentially result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Here are the products in the additional batch impacted:

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz

To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall. However, consumers should stop using the affected product immediately and appropriately discard it.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.