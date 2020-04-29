Benefiber supplement recalled to contamination

GlaxoSmithKline is recalling certain lots of its Benefiber supplement.

Green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps may have contaminated both Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder.

There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract, if ingested.

The recalled lots were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.

LOT INFORMATION:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021)

For information on the recall, to request a refund on recalled products, to report an adverse experience or for any other inquiries regarding Benefiber, consumers can call 1-800-452-0051, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.