WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several belVita Breakfast Sandwich products manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, including Kansas, were recalled due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

The recall is limited exclusively to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other belVita products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, or markets outside the United States are included in or affected by this recall.

belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 05723 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 05861 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 06330 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04602 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 06304 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch)

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.