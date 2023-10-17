TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Federal health officials report a line of frozen burrito products sold in Kansas are being recalled over a food-borne disease.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Don Miguel Foods of Texas is recalling more than 10,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burrito products. The burritos may contain listeria monocytogenes.

The FSIS said in a report the burritos were made on Sept. 27, 2023. They come in seven-ounce individual wax paper packages with a date code of D23270. The burritos also have establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These were shipped to retail store locations across the country.

Don Miguel Foods discovered the issue during laboratory testing. The FSIS said no reports of injury or illness have been made yet in connection to the recalled burritos. If you have any health concerns in connection to the recalled product, you are encouraged to reach out to your healthcare provider.

Eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which can cause a serious infection that can cause harm to older adults, those with weak immune systems along with pregnant women and newborns, according to the report. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions along with gastrointestinal issues. Pregnant women infected with listeriosis may experience miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of their newborn.

The FSIS said those who purchased the burritos can return them or throw them away. If you have any questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854 or send an email to mphotline@usda.gov.