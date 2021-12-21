Candles sold at Costco recalled over 138 reports of jars shattering or breaking apart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 139,500 Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles. They come in two scents; Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti.

The CPSC said they received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking or breaking apart, including three reports of laceration injuries.

The candles were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from August 2021 through September 2021 for about $17.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle and return it to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

Consumers who are not able to return the Candle to a Costco Warehouse can contact Northern Lights by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks, provide verification of this to Northern Lights, and then dispose of the candle to receive a full refund.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.