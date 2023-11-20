WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of listeria infections.

Eleven people from seven states were reported to have been infected. The CDC states 10 people were hospitalized, and one person died.

Three people in both California and Florida got sick, and one person in each state of Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Ohia also got sick. The CDC did not specify which state the death occurred in.

According to the CDC, interviews with those who got sick revealed that whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms were what made people sick.

One of the recalled bagged peaches

One of the recalled bagged nectarines

One of the recalled bagged plums

Recalled individual peaches

HMC Farms recalled these fruits sold nationwide in 2022 and 2023 between May 1 and Nov. 15 after the FDA found the outbreak strain in a sample of their peaches.

The CDC says recalled fruit should no longer be in stores but may still be in people’s homes. The CDC is advising people to check their kitchen, including their refrigerator and freezer, for recalled fruit. People should not eat them and should throw them away.

According to the CDC, investigators are working to identify any other fruit products that may be contaminated.

The CDC says you should do:

Do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, and plums. Check your home, including your refrigerator and freezer, for any recalled fruit. If you think you have any, throw them away or return them to the store.

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled fruit: Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.



The CDC says businesses should do:

Do not sell or serve recalled fruit or food made with recalled fruit.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice if you sold or served recalled fruit.

According to the CDC, listeria symptoms include:

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis. For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn. For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.

Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.



