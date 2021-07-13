Chicken recall extended by Tyson Foods over listeria contamination concerns

Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Tyson Foods extended a nationwide recall on some chicken products over possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled more than 450,000 pounds of chicken over concerns that some ready-to-eat products could have listeria contamination.

The products were produced at a Missouri plant from December 26, 2020, to April 13, 2021. Institutions like nursing homes, hospitals, schools and defense locations are affected, as well as stores like Walmart, Wegman’s and HEB.

The total recall now sits at about 9 million pounds of products.

Here is the full list from the USDA’s food safety and inspection service website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories