(WDKY) — A series of children’s board books have been recalled over possible choking risks. The books were sold at Target, Barnes and Noble, Sam’s Club, and Amazon.

About 260,000 books from the Rainbow Road series were recalled on Thursday due to plastic binding rings that could detach and create choking hazards for young children. Make Believe Ideas has received two reports of plastic rings detaching in the U.S. and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.

Recalled animal counting book (CPSC)

The following books were recalled:

Animal Counting (ISBN 9781803374802)



(ISBN 9781803374802) Dinosaur’s First Words (ISBNs 9781803374932 and 9781803372211)



(ISBNs 9781803374932 and 9781803372211) Old MacDonald Had a Farm (ISBNs 9781803376790 and 9781803373355)



(ISBNs 9781803376790 and 9781803373355) Rainbow Road Book Box (ISBN 9781803376288)



(ISBN 9781803376288) There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly (ISBNs 9781803372945 and 9781803371580)



(ISBNs 9781803372945 and 9781803371580) Things that Go! (ISBN 9781803374826)



(ISBN 9781803374826) Unicorn’s Colors (ISBNs 9781803374789 and 9781803376622)



(ISBNs 9781803374789 and 9781803376622) Where’s My Bottom? (ISBNs 9781803372723 and 9781803376738)

The affected books were sold nationwide at the previously mentioned retailers, in addition to some school book fairs from March 2022 through August 2023. Individual books were priced between $10 and $11 and box sets were sold for about $21.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has advised anyone who has the books to stop using them.

To get a refund on purchases of the recalled books, contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a gift card by registering online here. After registration, customers will be given instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and will be asked to confirm they have disposed of the books.

If you have further questions or concerns, you can contact Make Believe Ideas from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Mondays-Fridays by calling (877) 206-1091.