Children’s sweatshirts with drawstrings recalled due to strangulation hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Hooey is recalling about 6,600 children’s sweatshirts with drawstrings due to strangulation hazard.

The CPSC said the drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation hazard to children.

The sweatshirts were sold at Boot Barn, Orscheln’s, Cavenders and other western wear apparel stores from Sept. 2017 through Oct. 2019 for about $45.

The sweatshirts come in boys’ and girls’ sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. A white size label has the word “Hooey” and “Made in China” and is located at the center back neck of the sweatshirts. A label in the side seam has the garment care instructions.

Consumers can contact Hooey toll-free at 833-847-0829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, email at info@getyourhooey.com, or online at https://getyourhooey.com/ and click on Product Safety for more information.

