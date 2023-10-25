WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The CDC is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to onions that has resulted in 73 illnesses in 22 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

As a result, Gills Onions has recalled some lots of fresh diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023, including diced yellow onions (3lb bags and 8 oz cups), diced celery and onions (8 oz cups), diced mirepoix (10 oz cups), and diced red onions (8 oz cups).

The recalled onions were sold in stores and sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada. Although the recalled products are beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, people may have frozen them to use later.

Check your freezers and refrigerators for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

The CDC says most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.