Diono recalls certain car booster seats over headrest issue

Car seat manufacturer Diono is recalling several models of child booster seats that they say could have broken or separated headrests during the event of a crash.

According to the company’s recall notice, certain models of Cambria 2 booster seats “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, ‘Child Restraint Systems,'” because a crack between the backrest and headrest can occur in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The affected models include:

  • 31200-US-01
  • 31201-US-01
  • 31202-US-01

The company said a little over 6,900 booster seats are affected by this recall. Diono said they plan to notify owners of the affected models and will provide a replacement backrest with headrest assembly to affected customers free of charge.

The company recommends converting the seat into a backless booster seat until the replacement backrest is installed.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you may call Diono customer service at 1 (855) 463-4666.

