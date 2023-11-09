TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a recall announced last month for dog food is expanding to include more pet food products.

Mid America Pet Food said it was voluntarily recalling its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula sold nationwide after a random sampling tested positive for Salmonella in late October. The recall was initiated over the possibility that the products were contaminated with salmonella.

The full list of brands made at the Mount Pleasant facility run by Mid America Pet Food with Best By Dates before Oct. 31, 2024, being recalled now include the following:

Victor Super Premium Dog Foods

Wayne Feeds Dog Food

Eagle Mountain Pet Food

Some Member’s Mark varieties

The FDA said you can find the full list of dog and cat foods impacted by the recall by clicking here. The recall was expanded due to sampling efforts which showed some of the product lots tested positive for salmonella. A total of seven people have reported illnesses caused by salmonella infections as of Nov. 1, 2023 in connection to the recalled products.

The FDA advises retailers and distributors to remove the impacted products from their store shelves and destroy the products. The dog and cat food products should not be sold or donated.

People who purchased the products are advised by the FDA to not feed pets with the recalled products and to destroy the products in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Pet food bowls, cups and storage containers should be washed and sanitized if they came into contact with the recalled products.

Pets infected with salmonella may show symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting, according to the FDA. Some pets may only show decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Pets infected with salmonella but showing no symptoms can still carry the illness and infect other pets or humans.

Humans infected with salmonella may display symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare cases, salmonella can cause serious health impacts such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. If you have had contact with the recalled products, you are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider for yourself or a veterinarian for your pets. Children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of salmonella infections.

You can reach out to Mid America Pet Food’s Consumer Affairs division at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST every day of the week for more information on the recall.

