Dog treats recalled for potential salmonella contamination

A brand of dog treats has been recalled for potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

Lennox Intl Inc has voluntarily recalled its Natural Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, according to a release from Lennox on the FDA’s website. The release stated that salmonella can affect animals eating the product, as well as humans who handle the product, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to those products.

The release stated the products affected by the recall were shipped to nationwide distributors and/or retail stores from May 1 to July 3. The product comes in an eight-pack branded pouch under UPC 742174 995163, 742174994166 or packaged individually shrink wrapped under UPC 0385384810, and 742174P35107, according to the release.

The release stated that all UPC codes are located on the front label of the package.

To date, Lennox is aware of two cases where the Pig Ears caused illnesses to dogs which may be related to salmonella, according to the release.