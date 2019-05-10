Dresser sold at Walmart, Amazon and Target recalled

South Shore furniture issued a recall Thursday for 3-drawer chests sold online at Walmart, Amazon, Target and other stores.

The Libra style 3-drawer chest of drawer is sold in nine colors and measures 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep. Each weighs about 56 pounds.

South Shore recalled the chests after two reports of incidents where the chest tipped over onto a child. One child was killed and another injured. Any chest not anchored into the wall may be unsafe.

The company is offering a full refund or free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit to make the chest safer.

South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Model Number

Color

3046033

Royal Cherry

3070033

Black

3070223

Black

3159033

Chocolate

3159223

Chocolate

3050033

White

3050223

White

3113033

Natural Maple

10430

Soft Gray

10433

Gray Oak

10680

Country Pine

10682

Rustic Oak

 

