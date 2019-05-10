Dresser sold at Walmart, Amazon and Target recalled

South Shore furniture issued a recall Thursday for 3-drawer chests sold online at Walmart, Amazon, Target and other stores.

The Libra style 3-drawer chest of drawer is sold in nine colors and measures 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep. Each weighs about 56 pounds.

South Shore recalled the chests after two reports of incidents where the chest tipped over onto a child. One child was killed and another injured. Any chest not anchored into the wall may be unsafe.

The company is offering a full refund or free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit to make the chest safer.

South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.