Edsal recalls 2.2 million shelving units due to injury hazard

Recalls

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

Edsal is recalling 2.2 million shelving units due to injury hazard. The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard.

This recall involves Edsal 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units used to store heavy items.  The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves.  The recalled units include model numbers CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 and CR4824-BLK. CR3618 and CR3618-BLK are 72 inches in height, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide. Models CR4824 and CR4824-BLK are 72 inches in height, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive a full refund.

The shelves were sold online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com, and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for between $80 and $90.

You can call Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at Edsal.com and click on “Talk to us” for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories