Edsal recalls 2.2 million shelving units due to injury hazard

Edsal is recalling 2.2 million shelving units due to injury hazard. The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard.

This recall involves Edsal 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units used to store heavy items. The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves. The recalled units include model numbers CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 and CR4824-BLK. CR3618 and CR3618-BLK are 72 inches in height, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide. Models CR4824 and CR4824-BLK are 72 inches in height, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive a full refund.

The shelves were sold online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com, and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for between $80 and $90.

You can call Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at Edsal.com and click on “Talk to us” for more information.