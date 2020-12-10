Electric allen+roth fireplaces sold at Lowe’s recalled due to fire hazard

by: KSN News

Thousands of allen + roth 62-inch wide electric fireplaces sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The electric fireplaces are housed in a cherry wood-colored cabinet and have a thermostat and remote control. An insert inside the cabinet simulates a wood-burning fire and provides heat. “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A” is printed on a white label on the back of the product.

The firm has received 28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.

The fireplaces were sold from January 2013 through April 2018 for about $700.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric fireplaces and contact L G Sourcing to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.

L G Sourcing, Inc. toll-free at 888-251-1019 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or visit lowes.com and click on Recalls & Product Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.

