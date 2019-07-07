Eye drops sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled

(CNN) If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The company says using a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death. To date, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including sterility testing, for the products.

For Walgreens, Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, sodium chloride ophthalmic solution and lubricant eye ointment. The products are under the brand name Walgreens.

For a complete list of recalled products, click here