Fillet knives recalled because they may catch fire

Rapala brand rechargeable fillet knives sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and other sporting goods stores are being recalled because they may catch fire.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the problem can arise when a charger other than Rapala brand is used to charge the battery. The battery can overheat and catch fire. The commission said it has received two dozen reports. Rapala has sold over 128,000 knives.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

Rapala USA at 800-874-4451, by email at custserv@rapalausa.com, or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.