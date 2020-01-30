Four separate inclined infant sleepers recalled after posing risk of suffocation

A very important recall alert to pass along to those who care for infants.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for four separate inclined infant sleepers that all pose a risk of suffocation.

If you have the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper, Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, Delta incline sleeper or Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, stop using it immediately.

The CPSC says fatalities have been reported with some of the inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back, to their stomach, side, or under other circumstances.

Contact the company that made your sleeper for a cash refund or voucher.

Summer Infant online at www.summerinfant.com and click on “Safety Alerts and Recall Information” or at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information

and click on “Safety Alerts and Recall Information” or at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information Evenflo online at www.evenflo.com and click on “Product Notices & Recalls” or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information

and click on “Product Notices & Recalls” or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information Delta online at www.deltachildren.com and click on “Recall Center” or at 1-800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more.

and click on “Recall Center” or at 1-800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more. Contact Graco toll-free at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Recall Information.

