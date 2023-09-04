TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Federal health officials say a Missouri-based company is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips due to contamination risks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Conagra Brands Inc., of Marshall, Missouri, is recalling the frozen chicken strips as they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The entrée products were made on June 20, July 11 and July 17 in 2023 and include the:

8.9 oz. carton containing one entrée of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with best if used by dates of “Dec. 11, 2024,” “Jan. 1, 2025,” or “Jan. 7, 2025.” Lot numbers include 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 on the side of the carton.

The FSIS says the products impacted by the recall have establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton. These products were shipped to retail stores across the country and were also sold online. The contamination was discovered when Conagra Brands notified the FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product. This resulted in an oral injury in association with eating the product.

The FSIS says it has not received any other reports of injury or illness in connection to people consuming these entrées. Those with concerns about an injury or illness are encouraged to reach out to a healthcare provider.

People are also urged by the FSIS to check their freezers at this time to see if they contain the recalled product. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. You can also send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov. Those who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can reach out to the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24-hours a day by clicking here. To see the original recall for the frozen chicken strips online, click here.