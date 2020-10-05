Walmart stores in 9 states removing fruit potentially contaminated with listeria

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FDA said Country Fresh is recalling various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.

The FDA said the recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from listeria detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.

The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The products were packaged in various size containers.

Walmart is removing the recalled product from store shelves.

Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.

The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:

UPC Item Description Best if used by: 68113118012 APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz 10/7/2020 10/8/2020 – 68113118006 GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118007 MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118004 RED APPLE SLICES 14oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118010 RED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 – 68113118014 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118015 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118023 SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135509 SUMMER BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135510 TROPICAL BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118037 MANGO CHUNK 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118038 MANGO SPEARS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118039 PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118042 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 – – 68113118046 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118043 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118044 PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118047 RED GRAPES 10oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118048 SEASONAL BLEND 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118049 SEASONAL BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118050 SEASONAL BLEND 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118069 SEASONAL TRIO 32oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

