Walmart stores in 9 states removing fruit potentially contaminated with listeria

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FDA said Country Fresh is recalling various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.
The FDA said the recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from listeria detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.
The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The products were packaged in various size containers.
Walmart is removing the recalled product from store shelves.
Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.
The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:
|UPC
|Item Description
|Best if used by:
|68113118012
|APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz
|10/7/2020
|10/8/2020
|–
|68113118006
|GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118007
|MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118004
|RED APPLE SLICES 14oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118010
|RED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|–
|68113118014
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118015
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118023
|SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135509
|SUMMER BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135510
|TROPICAL BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118037
|MANGO CHUNK 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118038
|MANGO SPEARS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118039
|PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118042
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|–
|–
|68113118046
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118043
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118044
|PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118047
|RED GRAPES 10oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118048
|SEASONAL BLEND 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118049
|SEASONAL BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118050
|SEASONAL BLEND 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118069
|SEASONAL TRIO 32oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date.
If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.
LATEST STORIES:
- Led Zeppelin wins ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright battle after Supreme Court declines to hear case
- Walmart stores in 9 states removing fruit potentially contaminated with listeria
- ‘The Rush’ previews Chiefs and Patriots matchup
- Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations set new pandemic record
- K-State’s Klieman agrees to extension, raise through 2026