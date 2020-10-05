Walmart stores in 9 states removing fruit potentially contaminated with listeria

Recalls

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FDA said Country Fresh is recalling various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart. 

The FDA said the recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from listeria detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.

The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The products were packaged in various size containers. 

Walmart is removing the recalled product from store shelves.

Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.

The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:

UPCItem DescriptionBest if used by:
68113118012APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz10/7/202010/8/2020
68113118006GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118007MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118004RED APPLE SLICES 14oz10/10/202010/11/2020
68113118010RED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/2020
68113118014CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118015CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118023SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113135509SUMMER BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113135510TROPICAL BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118037MANGO CHUNK 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118038MANGO SPEARS 16oz10/4/2020
68113118039PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118042PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/2020
68113118046PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz10/4/2020
68113118043PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz10/10/202010/11/2020
68113118044PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz10/5/2020
68113118047RED GRAPES 10oz10/4/2020
68113118048SEASONAL BLEND 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118049SEASONAL BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118050SEASONAL BLEND 32oz10/5/2020
68113118069SEASONAL TRIO 32oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories