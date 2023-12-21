TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a California company is recalling some of its gift baskets as they could contain granola bars contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA said Wine Country Gift Baskets/Houdini Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for all of its gift baskets made with Quaker Chewy Granola bars. This comes after the Quaker Oats Company issued a recall for numerous granola bars and cereals over fears they were contaminated with salmonella last week. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to the recalled gift baskets.

The gift baskets were sold throughout the United States via online sales and Amazon.com. The FDA said the gift baskets impacted by the recall include “#8700 Ministry of Snacks Sweet and Savory Collection” bearing lot codes LC 595922, LC 596339, LC 597305, LC 597306, LC 597910, LC601543 and LC 607376.

Salmonella can lead to serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and others who have weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Those infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella can also lead to severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can contact Houdini Customer Care from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by dialing 866-712-5910.