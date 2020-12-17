Graco recalls nearly 51,000 sleepers over suffocation risk

Graco is recalling an inclined sleeper accessory included with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The recall affects about 51,000 units sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017 through September 2020.

The model number is located on a label on the underside of the playard on one of the tubes. The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the playard, changing station and bassinet portions of the products without the inclined sleeper accessory according to owner’s manual.

Product Name Model Numbers Affected Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215 Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard 1947177 and 1896392 Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard 1946902 and 1946903 Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard 2105055

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory. Consumers can continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

Contact Graco online or at 800-345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.