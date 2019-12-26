Hard-boiled egg recall expanded

Recalls

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Hard-boiled eggs (Courtesy: NBC News)

The FDA has expanded a recall for hard-boiled eggs. It now includes items sold at Costco, Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s.

The recall covers hard-boiled egg products manufactured at the Gainesville, Georgia plant of Alamark Foods.

It includes all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced and protein kits which may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020.

The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall. Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to this recall. For Protein Kit products, consumers are advised to check the code on the actual egg package within the kit.

Seven people in five states have been sickened in the outbreak according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Link to Original Recall

BrandProduct
7 Select2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark FoodsClassic ProBox Mini
Almark FoodsSmokehouse PRoBox Mini
Almark FoodsBarbecue Probox Mini
Almark FoodsClassic ProBox
Almark FoodsSmokehouse ProBox
Almark FoodsBarbecue ProBox
Almark Foods12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsHard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Almark Foods1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsCage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Almark FoodsCage Free 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsOrganic 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsRed Beet 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsCage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark FoodsCage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsCage Free 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsCage Free 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark Foods6 count Hard-Cooked eggs
Almark FoodsThree 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark FoodsOrganic 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Best ChoiceThree 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
CMI12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
CMI12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Dairy FreshGreat Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Dairy Fresh2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Deb-ElDeb-El 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best6 Count Stand up Pouch Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands BestEgglands Best Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Egglands Best1 count Egglands Best Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands BestEgglands Best Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Egglands Best2 Count Egglands Best Eggs w/salt/pepper
Egglands Best12 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best10 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best2 Count Egglands Best Eggs
Egglands Best6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Everyday Essentials6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
Farmers Hen House6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Food ClubFood Club 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Fresh ThymeFresh Thyme 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Fresh ThymeFresh Thyme 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Giant EagleGiant Eagle 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Great Day2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Great Day6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
Great ValueGreat Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Inpsired Organics6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Inpsired Organics2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Kirkland Signature2 count Organic Hard-cooked Eggs
KrogerThree Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
LIDLLIDL 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
LucerneLucerne 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Members MarkJack’d Protein Snack
Naturally Better6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Nellie’s2 Count Nellie’s Hard-Cooked Eggs
O Organics2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs w/Salt/Pepper
O Organics6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
PeckishTwo 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs–With Dip
Peckish1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Pete & Gerry’s6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Pete & Gerry’s2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Rainbow FarmsRainbow Diced Egg – 5# Bag
Rainbow Farms12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Rainbow FarmsRainbow Farms Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Rembrandt FoodsRembrandt Diced Egg – 5# Bag
Rembrandt Foods12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
ShopRiteShopRite 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Simple Truth Organics6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Sunshine2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Vital FarmsVital Farms Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Vital FarmsThree Boxed 2 Counts Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs
Vital Farms2 Count Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Wild Harvest6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories