Head and neck support accessories due to suffocation hazard

Boppy has recalled thousands of infant head and neck support accessories.

The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard. The company has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product.

This recall involves two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

The head and neck support accessories were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

Consumers can contact the Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.