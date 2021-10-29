Hummus sold in Kansas, 22 other states recalled over ingredient

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods is voluntarily recalling some organic hummus products because they may contain an undeclared allergen, pine nut.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts risk a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 ounce containers was distributed in Kansas as well as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma. Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus is packaged in a plastic container, with a UPC Code: 044115403028. The product is a refrigerated product with a Sell by Date: Dec. 12, 2021.

So far, no cases have been associated with the product.

For additional information or to request a replacement, please contact Cedar’s at hello@cedarsfoods.com – please reference Organic Mediterranean Hommus.