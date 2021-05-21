IKEA recalls bowls, plates, and mugs due to burn hazard

IKEA has recalled 148,000 bowls, plates, and mugs due to burn hazard.

The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.

IKEA is aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

You can call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.