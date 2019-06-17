Jars of RAGÚ pasta sauce recalled for possibly containing plastic

The makers of RAGÚ have announced a recall of some varieties of its pasta sauce because they may contain bits of plastic.

Mizkan America says the company is taking the action out of an ‘abundance of caution.’

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0620YU2

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0520YU2

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0620YU2

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0420YU2

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0520YU2

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally, the company said.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination, the company said.