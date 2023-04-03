TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for protein bars sold in a retail chain with several locations across Kansas due to allergy risks.

Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware, has issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of its SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued as people with severe sensitivity to cashew are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

These bars were distributed to a limited group of Costco locations in Kansas, Arkansas, California, Washington D.C., Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to the FDA. Kansas has Costco locations in Wichita and the Kansas City area.

The product comes in 15-count variety packs, which include five Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The product is marked with a best before the date of Jan. 5, 2024, and lot TN3005A on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 80906 8) / Lot TN3005 (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) on the outside carton.

This recall does not impact any other lot marking, best before date of varieties of SimplyProtein® products, including the two other flavors contained in the 15-count variety pack, according to the FDA. The recall was started following a customer complaint following a reported reaction to the product. It was determined the product may have the potential to contain trace amounts of undeclared cashew. The cause of the contamination is still under investigation.

All Costco locations in the states listed above are encouraged to stop selling these products immediately and work with the producer for verification and disposal instructions, according to the FDA. If you have purchased one of the recalled products and have a sensitivity to cashew, you are encouraged to return them to Costco for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact the producer at contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. To see this recall on the FDA’s website, click here.