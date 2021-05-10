Kiddle recalls thousands of smoke detectors over failure to alert a fire

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they “fail to alert consumers to a fire.”
The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.
|Model
|Alarm Type
|2040-DSR
|Smoke
|2050-DS10
|Smoke
|2060-ASR
|Smoke
|2070-VDSCR
|Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
|2070-VASCR
|Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
|2070-VDSR
|Smoke
|2070-VASR
|Smoke
The alarms were sold Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com.
Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.
For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.