Kiddle recalls thousands of smoke detectors over failure to alert a fire

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they “fail to alert consumers to a fire.”

The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

Model Alarm Type 2040-DSR Smoke 2050-DS10 Smoke 2060-ASR Smoke 2070-VDSCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide 2070-VASCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide 2070-VDSR Smoke 2070-VASR Smoke

The alarms were sold Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.