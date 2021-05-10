Kiddle recalls thousands of smoke detectors over failure to alert a fire

Recalls

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they “fail to alert consumers to a fire.”

The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms.  Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall.  The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

ModelAlarm Type
2040-DSRSmoke
2050-DS10Smoke
2060-ASRSmoke
2070-VDSCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VASCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VDSRSmoke
2070-VASRSmoke

The alarms were sold Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.  Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories