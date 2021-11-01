List of Kansas Walmart stores that sold room spray blamed for deadly bacterial infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the source of melioidosis, a rare and deadly bacteria that has been linked to bottles of room spray sold at Walmart.

The company sold 3,900 bottles of the spray.

Four people have been sicked with melioidosis, a condition caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei.

From March to July of 2021, the CDC confirmed four linked cases of melioidosis in people from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. Two people have died, including a child.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a voluntary recall of the product on October 22.

Walmart says the spray was sold in 55 stores in 18 states, including four in Kansas, since February 2021.

Walmart says after pulling the product it has been working to alert customers who purchased it via email, phone and letters.

Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can infect humans or animals, says the CDC.

The bacteria is most often found in contaminated water and soil and predominantly found in tropical climates like Southeast Asia and northern Australia.

It is spread to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source.

The CDC cases typically show up 2 to 4 weeks after exposure.

The symptoms range from seizures to fevers.

The U.S. averages just 12 cases a year.

CDC guidelines:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant. Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash hands afterward. If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

Walmart has released a complete list of every location that sold the product.

Kansas stores where the product was sold.