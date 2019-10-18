Manufacturer voluntarily recalls Zantac

Breaking News
The manufacturer of Zantac has issued a voluntarily recall of the heartburn medication.

Sanofi announced Friday that it will conduct the recall due to “possible contamination with a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA),” a possible carcinogen.

Earlier this month, several retailers including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens have pulled the drug from their shelves because of the NDMA contamination.

The recall affects the United States and Canada. Sanofi said the Zantac manufactured for other countries are not affected by the recall because of different sources for ingredients used in the medication’s manufacturing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada issued public statements in mid-September stating Zantac OTC (over the counter) and other ranitidine medications could contain low levels of NDMA. Ranitidine is the main ingredient in Zantac and similar heart burn medications.

Sanofi encourages anyone using Zantac OTC to speak with their health care providers or pharmacists if they have any additional questions.

