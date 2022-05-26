WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FDA has announced several more recalls with the recent outbreak of salmonella involving Jif peanut butter.

In the last few days, the FDA has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products from Del Monte, fudge sold by Fudgeamentals sold at some Walmart stores, store-prepared items containing peanut butter sold at Albertsons, and fresh-cut fruit snack trays and cups sold by Country Fresh.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

DEL MONTE RECALL

BrandDescriptionUPCBest If used by
Del MonteApple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz7175241023935/24/2022- 5/30/2022
Del MonteApples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz.7175247209795/24/2022 – 5/30/2022
Del MontePeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175247846985/26/2022 – 05/29/2022
Del MontePB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz7175247708065/24/2022 -5/28/2022
Del MonteApple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175246550115/24/2022 -5/29/2022
7-ElevenPeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz0525486831465/24/2022 – 5/26/2022
7-ElevenCelery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz0525486827125/24/2022 -05/25/2022
7-ElevenPeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz525486831465/24/2022- 5/26/2022
Circle-KApple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175247163095/24/2022 -5/30/2022
Get GoApples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz00300349377065/26/2022- 5/29/2022

Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET or visit Del Monte’s website.

FUDGEAMENTALS RECALL

DescriptionUPCLot No.Packaging TypeBrand
WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)		68113103620721-335Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY		68113140074921-300,
21-301,
21-305		Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580002622042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580038522-059Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580041522-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580042221-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580056922059001,
22083005,
22130393		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580081122059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

The UPC can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

ALBERTSONS RECALL

Product NameSell Thru DatesSizePackagingStatesBanners
MINI
PEANUT
BUTTER
CREAM PIE		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22		EachClear plastic square
bottom and
lid		WashingtonHaggen
APPLES
SLICED WITH
PEANUT
BUTTER		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22		8 ozClear plastic cup and lidColorado, Idaho,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Utah,
Wyoming		Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
CELERY &
PEANUT
BUTTER CUP		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22		7 ozClear plastic cup and lidAlaska, Colorado,
Idaho, Montana,
Nebraska, Nevada,
New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming		Albertsons, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Lucky, Safeway
CHOCOLATE PEANUT
BUTTER CUP		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including Jul
20, 22		5 ozClear plastic cup
overwrapped in plastic		WashingtonHaggen
DELI SNACK
PEANUT
BTR/TRAIL
MIX COMBO		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22		9 ozClear plastic square
bottom and
lid		Alaska, Arkansas,
Colorado, Idaho,
Louisiana, Nebraska,
New Mexico,
Oregon, South
Dakota, Texas,
Washington,
Wyoming		Albertsons, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb
Grab & Go Apple &
Celery Tray w/Peanut
Butter		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22		EachClear plastic container and lidNew Mexico, TexasUnited, Amigos,
Market Street,
Albertsons Market.
PEANUT
BUTTER &
CHOC FILLED
JMBO
CUPCAKE		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22		7.92 ozClear plastic bottom and
lid		California, Hawaii, NevadaSafeway,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save
READYMEALS
PB & TRAIL
MIX SNACK		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22		7.60 ozClear plastic square
bottom and
lid		Maine,
Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, Rhode
Island, Vermont		Shaw’s, Star Market
READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
CELERY
PRETZEL		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22		7 ozClear plastic square
bottom and
lid		Alaska, Arkansas,
California, Colorado,
Hawaii, Idaho,
Illinois, Indiana,
Iowa, Louisiana,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Texas, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming		Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb, Vons
READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
PRETZEL
BROWNIE		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22		6 ozClear plastic square
bottom and
lid		Alaska, Arizona,
California, Colorado,
Connecticut,
Delaware, Hawaii,
Idaho, Maryland,
Montana, Nevada,
New Jersey, New
Mexico, New York,
North Dakota,
Oregon,
Pennsylvania, Texas,
Utah, Virginia,
Washington,
Washington DC,
Wyoming		ACME, Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
King’s, Balducci’s,
Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Safeway, Vons
SCRATCH PIE PEANUT
BUTTER CRM
9IN		All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22		EachBlack plastic tray with
clear plastic dome lid		WashingtonHaggen

Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

COUNTRY FRESH RECALL

BrandProductUPCSizeBest By Dates
Snack FreshApples and Peanut Butter0 74641 00044 66.5 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack FreshApple & Cheese Bites with Crackers0 74641 32841 04 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack SensationsApple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter0 74641 07336 54 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
GiantApples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter6 88267 55369 14 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
WegmansApple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter0 77890 41413 24.1 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Market32Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter0 41735 04810 34.1 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.