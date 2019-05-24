More than 62,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – The USDA says more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination.

According to the USDA’s website, Aurora Packing Company, Inc. Is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that were packaged April 19, because they may be contaminated E. Coli.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA is concerned that some product may be in institutional facility freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information go to USDA.gov.