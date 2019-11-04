Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

A multistate salmonella outbreak has sickened 10 people and caused one death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak is believed to be connected to ground beef.

So far, no one supplier has been linked to the outbreak. People who have been sick reported eating different brands, purchased from several locations. Eight people have been hospitalized. Of those interviewed, six said they ate the ground beef at home.

The outbreak has been identified in six states. The person who died lived in California. Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa also have had patients, according to the CDC.

People who get sick from salmonella typically develop a fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. Typically, an illness will last four to seven days, most people recover without treatment, but sometimes an illness can be so bad a patient will need to be hospitalized.

LATEST STORIES: