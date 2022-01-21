Nipple detachment prompts thousands of pacifiers to be recalled

(KSNW) – Thousands of pacifiers are being recalled because the nipple can detach from the shield, posing a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

Mushie & Co. says the recall impacts about 333,725 of the pacifiers. The company has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching. It also received 200 reports from outside the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

The silicone pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. In addition, the name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.

The pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit. To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls.

Consumers can also call Mushie & Co toll-free at 877-687-4431 Monday through Friday or email productsafety@mushie.com.