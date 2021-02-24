Over 100K accent tables recalled due to shock hazard

Jimco Lamps is recalling nearly 110,000 J Hunt Home and J Hunt and Co. Accent Tables with charging receptacles. The tables were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The convenience charging receptacles or USB ports installed in the accent tables can have an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which can pose a shock hazard to the user. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes multiple styles and colors. The tables were sold at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online sites from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.

Consumers should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact Jimco Lamp for a full refund or free replacement accent table.

You can reach them at 833-659-0753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.jhunthome.com and www.jimcolamp.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of affected styles and colors.