Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Johnsonville, LLC is recalling over 42,000 pounds of pork sausage links that may be contaminated.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), approximately 42,062 pounds of Johnsonville’s ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

The following product is subject to recall:

14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

The pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023, and have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This product was shipped to 10 retailers’ warehouses in eight states: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. The stores have been informed.

Anyone who purchased the sausage links is urged not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered after a customer complained about the project containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. If anyone is concerned about injury or illness, they should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, Consumer Relations Coordinator, Johnsonville, LLC, at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.

For more information about this recall from the FSIS, click here, or head to Johnsonville’s website.