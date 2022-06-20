WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pharmacy and grocery chain has recalled thousands of pain pills nationwide due to failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements, which could pose a poison hazard to children.

The recalled products include Walgreens branded acetaminophen 150 count bottles, Kroger branded aspirin and ibuprofen 160 and 300 count bottles, Kroger branded acetaminophen 100 count bottles, and Kroger branded arthritis pain acetaminophen 225 count bottles. In Kansas, the products were sold at Dillons and Dillons Marketplace stores.

The units recalled total just over 372,000. Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children.

WALGREENS

Contact Aurohealth toll-free at 888-504-2014 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT for information on how to return the product at your nearest Walgreens store to receive a refund or contact Walgreens or Aurohealth online.

KROGER

Customers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Then, return recalled products to the Customer Service Desk for a refund. If your Loyalty Card was scanned when you purchased your product, contact Kroger for information on how to dispose of the product properly and receive credit: call Kroger at 1-800-576-4377 (1-800-KRO-GERS) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-12 midnight ET; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET.

Click recall alerts at kroger.com or sunpharma.com/usa.

Kroger stores nationwide: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food And Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Ralphs, Ralphs Fresh Fare, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace.