(WTRF/NEXSTAR) – A supermarket chain in the United Kingdom has recalled Paw Patrol-branded snacks after the URL listed on the back of the packaging was compromised and redirected visitors to a website featuring pornographic material.
Lidl GB is recalling all batches of the four Paw Patrol-branded products, which all come in 5-count quantities.
Recall products are:
- Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits
- Paw Patrol Choco Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits
- Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry
- Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple
The website, which is not safe for work, redirects to a white screen with a message in Chinese. If the website is accessed on a mobile device, however, it loads several pornographic ads, TechCrunch reported.
Lidl is asking customers to refrain from visiting the URL and to return the products to the nearest store for a full refund.
The company has so far not reported any U.S. products being affected by the recall. For further information, customers can reach out by email to customer.care@lidl.co.uk.