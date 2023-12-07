WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a recall that affects frozen fried rice that was sold in Walmart stores.

The department says 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice from Garland Ventures may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause severe illness in children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, and can be deadly.

It was sold across the country and at Kansas Walmart locations in 12-ounce trays labeled Freshness Guaranteed CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE.

It also contained the lot code WK10CFR, an establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and a best-if-used-by date of “11/10/24.”

If you purchased the product, it should be thrown away or returned to the store where you purchased it. So far, there are no reports of illness related to the product, according to the USDA.

If you have questions about the recall, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.