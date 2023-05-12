More than 40,000 pounds of pork is being recalled by the USDA after it was distributed in stores across the country.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Canadian company is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of raw, boneless pork products sold across the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said an importer from Ontario, Canada, is recalling 40,763 pounds of raw pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the U.S. The company, Easter Meat Solutions, Inc., sent the raw pork to another company to be processed into barbeque pork products. The following products fall under this recall:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “Sweet Chipotle Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “Hawaiian Style Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing “marketside Ready To Heat BBQ Pork Burnt Ends” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

All of the recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS. These products were shipped to stores across the country. The issue was discovered when FSIS personnel found that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

The FSIS reports no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating these recalled products. Those with concerns should reach out to their healthcare provider.

A concern with these recalled products is that they are still in some people’s refrigerators or freezers, according to the FSIS. Those who have bought these recalled products are encouraged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions about this recall, contact Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com. You can also contact the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov. Consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day with this link. You can view the FSIS recall online by clicking here.