WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprout Enterprises said Thursday that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to five foodservice companies and grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.

Neither the company nor health officials identified the restaurants and grocers that sold the sprouts that are suspected to be tainted with salmonella.

The raw alfalfa sprouts are packaged in 4-ounce packages with best buy dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27 and lot codes 4211 and 5211. The lot code and best buy date can be found on the front of the package. The alfalfa sprouts are available in the produce section of grocery stores. To date, SunSprout has received no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product.

Customers with the product from this lot number in their possession should stop using it and dispose of it immediately. Consumers are also encouraged to follow all safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product. If consumers have any questions, they can contact SunSprout by email at Admin@sunsprouts.com anytime, responses will be provided Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Most of the cases of salmonella were found in the Omaha area. So far, no salmonella cases have been confirmed outside of Nebraska, but the Food and Drug Administration said it is conducting a multistate investigation into the outbreak.

Salmonella causes sometimes fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly and young children are especially susceptible to developing severe illnesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this article