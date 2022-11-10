TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall impacting four Walmart locations in Kansas.

The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six-count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. These cookies are sold by the Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V., which alerted the FDA of the salmonella risk after a routine sampling of the product by the company revealed that the cookies may contain Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The four Walmart locations where this product was sold include:

Garden City, 3101 E. Kansas Ave.

Garden City, 2424 N. Taylor Ave.

Liberal, 250 E. Tucker Road

Dodge City, 1905 N. 14th Ave.

No illnesses have been reported as of Nov. 7 that were associated with the cookies that have been recalled. The FDA is working to have the products removed from store shelves and ensure that it is no longer distributed.

Those who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it and are urged to dispose of it immediately. Consumers can reach out to Gamesa Consumer Relations for product questions and more details at 1-877-842-6372 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or by visiting their website here.