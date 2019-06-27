Recalls issued for over 40 fireworks ahead of 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we head into the biggest retail fireworks season of the year, we urge those participating in 4th of July pyrotechnics buyer beware.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls on several fireworks due to violation of federal standard, explosion and burn hazards.
So far the commission has recalled products from Grandma’s Fireworks, G-Force Fireworks, Bill’s Fireworks and GS Fireworks.
The criteria for recall is when “fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an aducible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard” for these types of products.”
Overloaded fireworks can result in a larger than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumer as was the case for an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy who found the broken end of a Talon rocket. The boys lit it and received serious injuries, one of them losing their hand in the explosion.
These items listed below have been prohibited from being sold. If you’ve already purchased any of these fireworks, return them to your vendor for a refund.
Recalled fireworks products
- Angry Elf
- American Hero 88
- Bang
- Bite Me
- Blast from the Past
- Block Buster
- Born Hero 25 shot cake
- Burning Aces 25 shot cake
- Buster Sword
- Clown Shells
- Cock Rises! Canister Shells
- Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 shot cake
- Crazy Labbits
- Crazy King
- Crazy Robot Flowers
- Dead Heat 100 shot cake
- Defenders 49 shot cake
- Desperate Attempts
- Dog Rules
- Dog Don’t STop Barking Artillery shell
- Don’t Panic Canister shells
- Double Nuts and Triple Ripples artillery shell
- Dragon Artillery (Assorted)
- Echo Freedom
- Frog Balls
- G-Force Artillery Shells
- Godzilla Roars
- Heavy Bomber
- Horror Night Ball shells
- Horror Night Artillery
- IT Canister shells
- Katherine’s Catapult
- Magical Roman Candle
- Mamba
- Man’s Best Friend Firework cake
- Monkey Business
- Monkey Go Ape
- Monkey’s Revenge
- Monkey Planet 100 shot cake
- Multiple Rocket
- No Fooling Around cake
- Outcast 49 shot cake
- POW!
- Rise in the East
- Rising Silver – Flowers in Spring
- Romantic Aliens
- Safe Cracker
- Sammy’s Best
- Shrooms 100 shot cake
- Sky Jam 96 shot cake
- Sun Rise Crackers
- Talon
- Thunder King single shot salutes
- Tommy Gun single shot salute
- Top Notch Fireworks cake
- Tsunami Alert 100 shot cake
- Three’s a Charm Artillery Shell
- Wonder of Galaxy
- 1.25 inch artillery shell