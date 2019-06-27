Recalls issued for over 40 fireworks ahead of 4th of July

Are yours on the list?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we head into the biggest retail fireworks season of the year, we urge those participating in 4th of July pyrotechnics buyer beware.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls on several fireworks due to violation of federal standard, explosion and burn hazards.

So far the commission has recalled products from Grandma’s Fireworks, G-Force Fireworks, Bill’s Fireworks and GS Fireworks.

The criteria for recall is when “fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an aducible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard” for these types of products.”

Overloaded fireworks can result in a larger than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumer as was the case for an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy who found the broken end of a Talon rocket. The boys lit it and received serious injuries, one of them losing their hand in the explosion.

These items listed below have been prohibited from being sold. If you’ve already purchased any of these fireworks, return them to your vendor for a refund.

Recalled fireworks products