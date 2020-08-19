The Centers for Disease Control says a salmonella outbreak linked to onions has grown to 869 cases in 47 states.
The contaminated red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow onions made from Thomson International Inc.
Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Vermont are the only state without cases. No deaths have been reported.
The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including dips made with onions.
