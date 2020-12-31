Target recalls thousands of infant rompers and swimsuits due to choking hazard

Target is recalling thousands of infant rompers and swimsuits that could choke or pinch your baby.
The snaps on the Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack swimsuits can break or detach posing choking, laceration, and pinching hazards to children.
The company says 299,000 rompers are being recalled and includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.
The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.
The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers.
Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
|Item Number
|Item Description
|206-05-1379
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – Newborn
|206-05-1380
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 0-3 Months
|206-05-1381
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
|206-05-1382
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 6-9 Months
|206-05-1383
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 12 Months
|206-05-1384
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
|206-05-1385
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-1386
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-1387
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-1388
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
|206-05-1394
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – Newborn
|206-05-1395
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 0-3 Months
|206-05-1396
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 3-6 Months
|206-05-1397
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 6-9 Months
|206-05-1398
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 12 Months
|206-05-3740
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – Newborn
|206-05-3741
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 0-3 Months
|206-05-3742
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 3-6 Months
|206-05-3743
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 6-9 Months
|206-05-3744
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 12 Months
|206-05-5920
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
|206-05-5921
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-5922
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-5923
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-5924
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months
The swimsuit recall includes 181,000 Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.
The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach.
The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit.
Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:
|Item Number
|Product Name
|328-04-0574
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0575
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0576
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0577
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0578
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0579
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|328-04-0628
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0629
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0630
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0631
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0632
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0633
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|328-04-0664
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0665
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0666
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0667
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0668
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0669
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers and swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.
Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
