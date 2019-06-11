Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

Target is recalling 29,000 toddler boots due to a choking hazard.

The unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. There have been 11 reports so far. No injuries have been reported.

The boots were sold at stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Model Number Product Name 093-10-4311 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 5 093-10-4312 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 6 093-10-4313 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 7 093-10-4314 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 8 093-10-4315 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 9 093-10-4316 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 10 093-10-4317 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 11 093-10-4318 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 12

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumers should contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information.